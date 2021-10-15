Musiio launches segment selection tool to find the best music clips for viral videos

AI music tech firm Musiio has launched a segment selection tool for music on TikTok, Instagram Stories and YouTube Shorts.

Musiio’s Segment Select API aims to help artists and rights-holders get the best results possible for short-form video content. It follows the explosion of UGC and viral moments on platforms including TikTok, including the re-emergence of Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams.

TikTok has become the main destination for content creators to create their unique take on the track in video form. Musiio’s automated tool helps labels make the best selection for use on the platforms, as well as navigate their catalogue, to create a 30-second, 45-second or 60-second clip.

“At Musiio, we’ve trained our AI to be able to find these segments to take the stress out of the decision-making process and to make this approach infinitely scalable,” said the company. “Our AI has the power to provide timecodes for your entire back catalogue and frontline releases, finding the sections that are most likely to succeed.”

After rigorous development testing, Musiio said it has been “able to automatically identify the best section of any track that correlates… with it’s viral potential”.

The multi-parametric approach for Musiio’s TikTok algorithm includes:

Vocal Detection: The AI can ‘listen’ and cue for the lyric start and finish points.

Verse and Chorus Recognition: The AI can find the verse and chorus and can detect lead-in sections that work for TikTok creators

Genre-specific Segment Detection: The AI is trained using 84 popular genres from electronic to bluegrass.

The final output is a timecode which can be submitted to TikTok to start at that exact point.

Hazel Savage, CEO at Musiio, said: “The release of any new product is always good news at Musiio, and I am proud of our new Segment Select API. Our AI can already understand 84 different genres, and recognise whether music has the potential to be a hit or not, and now we’ve trained it to be able to find the best sections of music for viral videos.

“Our aim when starting the company was always to give artists the greatest opportunity for the music to be heard and nearly four years on, we’re still able to come up with new and innovative ways to do this. Short-form video has had such a huge impact on the music industry, so to develop a product that serves artists and makes their music more discoverable is very exciting.”

Musiio recently secured Hipgnosis as a new client for its technology, which enables rights-holders to tag, search and curate catalogues for opportunities such as sync placements.

The company was valued at $10 million following a round of investment, including backing from Tileyard Group founder Paul Kempe.

The Segment Select technology is available via the sales team as an API, or processed in-house by Musiio.