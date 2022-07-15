Musiio leads SoundCloud's UK expansion with West One Music Group deal

Musiio by SoundCloud has signed a deal with British global music production company West One Music Group.

Musiio, which is at the forefront of machine learning technology, will automate tagging of West One Music’s entire catalogue of more than 80,000 tracks using its artificial intelligence technology. It means that partners of West One Music - now in its 20th anniversary year - will be able to discover the right music as efficiently as possible.

The deal comes as SoundCloud expands its presence in the UK, with Musiio leading those efforts on the ground. The streaming company acquired Musiio earlier this year.

As a result of the deal, West One Music’s entire catalogue will be streamlined and easy to digest for their clients, such as Disney, Netflix, Paramount+ and Warner Media.

Founded in 2018, Musiio’s unique AI technology ‘listens’ to audio files one-by-one and provides metadata to the catalogue, including genre, mood, key, bpm, energy and more, with an accuracy of 90% or more.

“Musiio’s AI technology aims to offer a solution to the laborious, time-intensive tagging processes that pain the music industry and are often prone to error,” said Hazel Savage, VP, music intelligence, SoundCloud (pictured). “We’re thrilled to automate the tagging process for West One, and expand our solution to even more extensive music collections and partners across the UK.”

“It’s clear that the continued development of AI and machine learning presents new opportunities for our catalogue, writer community and clients,” said Maria Scott, global head of operations, West One Music Group. “We’re delighted to be partnering with Hazel and the Musiio team as part of our long term tech strategy and focus on providing the most efficient client experience.”