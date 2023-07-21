Muzos launches music listening rewards service that gamifies streaming on DSPs

Technology company Muzos has launched its new music listening rewards service.

The music app gamifies the streaming experience and encourages the discovery of new music through rewarding engagement.

Muzos incentivises users to explore new sounds and connect with artists through integration with major DSPs. It is available via Apple Music now with further integration planned with YouTube and Amazon Music.

“At Muzos, we understand the challenges that musicians face in finding their audience on streaming platforms,” said Kirill Korobkov, founder of Muzos. “With approximately 100,000 new songs being released each day, it's clear that there is a significant need for a solution that helps emerging artists get noticed. That's why we created Muzos - to provide a platform that rewards our users for discovering and engaging with new talent, while also giving artists the exposure they deserve.

“Our recent further funding, which saw us close a round of £330,000 on a £3 million valuation, along with a potential second closure for an extra £200,000 to be made in the next two months, and the launch of a seed round in January, signifies a pivotal step in our quest to transform the music industry into a more equitable space where talents can truly blossom."

The vision for the app is to take users on a gamified social journey where they interact directly with artists, and discover new and emerging talent.

Listeners can earn points for streaming music and then spend them to redeem various items, such as artist merchandise, concert tickets and hardware like headphones.

Our mission is to create an interactive, gamified platform that fosters discovery and rewards our users for their engagement with emerging talent John Black

“Our mission at Muzos is to create an interactive, gamified platform that fosters discovery and rewards our users for their engagement with emerging talent,” said John Black, co-founder & artist relations manager at Muzos. “This is only the beginning. In the very near future, artists will have the ability to promote their music on Muzos in a very unique way, by rewarding their biggest fans for sharing. This will be super-targeted and deliver engagement beyond what any social media campaign could achieve.

“We believe that by immersing each user in a new level of interactive listening, we can build a thriving community of passionate music enthusiasts.”

The app aims to support up-and-coming artists who are yet to earn significantly from streaming and struggle to secure editorial placements. To further support this mission, Muzos has implemented a reward system that incentivises an artist's most loyal followers.

"As an artist who's always kept an eye on innovation within the music industry, I believe Muzos to be a genuine game-changer in helping up and coming artists get the right exposure in an industry where it’s becoming more and more difficult to cut through the noise,” said singer and DJ Sonique. “Their ingenious reward system not only incentivises music listeners but also fosters a fairer environment for all musicians. I believe Muzos' mission to help artists gain traction and broaden their fanbase through a two-way relationship of discovery, reward and social engagement strategies will be pivotal in artists growth.”