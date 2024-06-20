Myles Smith, Beth McCarthy & more for Instagram Next Gen Music programme

Myles Smith, Beth McCarthy and Wasia Project are among the acts set to take part in Instagram’s Next Gen Music programme 2024, Music Week can exclusively reveal.

The initiative launched last year, boosting a raft of acts including Flowerovlove, No Guidnce and Strandz.

This year, Alfie Jukes, Wasia Project, Michael Alag, Bea And Her Business and Nemzzz have also been chosen to take part.

The list comprises artists who have built their fanbases through social media, with unique access to Instagram’s resources available to each act. This includes budgetary support for fan events, use of Instagram’s London Film Studio, audio banners to promote their music and access to exclusive industry events. They will also have the chance to feature on the platform’s most followed account, @instagram.

Our platform has become the heartbeat of vibrant artist communities Joanna Touqmatchi, Meta

Joanna Touqmatchi, director, global partnerships, Northern Europe at Meta said that Instagram has “evolved into the ultimate stage for musicians”.

“It offers a dynamic space to connect authentically with fans,” she added. “Our platform has become the heartbeat of vibrant artist communities, where fans eagerly champion their favourite musicians' triumphs and share their favourite new releases with their friends. We're excited to continue fostering these meaningful connections with the return of our Next Gen Music programme by offering the future generation of artists the resources to maximise their social platform to expand their community and build connections through their music.”