NetEase Cloud Music and BMG launch strategic partnership

NetEase Cloud Music has entered into a strategic music partnership with BMG.

Under the agreement, NetEase Cloud Music will gain access to BMG's global music catalogue and partner with BMG, including live concert performances, artist promotions, live streaming and online karaoke.

The new deal will provide BMG's international artists and songwriters with access to a music streaming platform with over 800 million registered users. It follows a recent NetEase deal with Warner Chappell.

The BMG agreement includes recording works of Andy Grammer, Avril Lavigne, Black Sabbath, Blanco Brown, Conkarah, Curtis Waters, Dido, Jason Aldean, Kylie Minogue, Lil Dicky, and Run The Jewels, as well as copyrights from the likes of 21 Savage, Bebe Rexha, Bruno Mars, David Bowie, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Juice Wrld, Kurt Cobain, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and Roger Waters.

As part of the strategic partnership, NetEase Cloud Music will team with BMG on its SoundLabs series to develop unique initiatives and projects crossing cultures and genres. It follows last year's China Beat SoundLab project.

Chinese musicians will have a chance to compete online on NetEase Cloud Music's platform to join songwriters in creating BMG's China Beat releases. The creative projects will give China-based and global BMG artists and songwriters platforms to collaborate and release music, and fans the opportunity to experience the creative process through livestreaming and other initiatives.

"We are pleased to collaborate with BMG and share the passion to create new experiences for our highly active online community," said Ding Bo, VP of NetEase Cloud Music. "With access to BMG's extensive catalogue and through our shared endeavours, we look forward to extending the reach of renowned music and artists at home and abroad by promoting artists and music works from BMG."

"We are thrilled to team up with NetEase Cloud and provide our artists and songwriters a platform at one of the most forward-thinking businesses in music," said Marian Wolf, VP, head of global writer services & BMG China (pictured).

"We are very excited to collectively drive creative projects based on BMG's successful China Beat SoundLabs," added Leon Lin, head of A&R & marketing, BMG China.