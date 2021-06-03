Netflix signs new exclusive agreement with BMG

Netflix has struck a new long-term exclusive agreement with BMG for the management and administration of Netflix’s music publishing rights worldwide outside the US.

The deal, which comes after a competitive pitch against the world’s largest music companies, sees BMG become the exclusive music partner for Netflix-created hit movies and TV shows such as The Queen’s Gambit, The Crown, Extraction, Stranger Things and Emily In Paris.

The agreement includes score, transition cues, themes, and feature songs for all content owned by Netflix for its Netflix Originals, such as TV series, feature films, documentary features, and other original content. Netflix has increased its subscriber numbers by two-thirds to over 204m in more than 190m countries since it struck its first deal with BMG in 2017.

When the most technologically savvy entertainment company in the world chooses your platform to manage its precious music rights, that's an endorsement Hartwig Masuch, BMG

BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch said: “When the most technologically savvy entertainment company in the world chooses your platform to manage its precious music rights, that’s an endorsement. We are delighted to extend our successful collaboration with Netflix.”

Netflix vice-president, music legal, Dominic Houston said: “BMG has been an outstanding partner to us - both a trusted third party and an innovator in the administration of music rights. This deal will allow us to continue to provide exceptional production support to our creators, while bringing the very best music to our members around the world.”

The pitch focused on processes and technology, with Netflix set to benefit from BMG’s cloud-based rights management platform, a class-leading security rating and royalty technology.

BMG CIO and EVP Global Royalties Sebastian Hentzschel said: “We’re incredibly excited to extend our partnership with Netflix as the company continues to expand its subscriber base and original content all over the world. I believe that together we’re setting new benchmarks for audio-visual rights administration.”

Netflix joins ITV and Fremantle Media in BMG’s growing film and TV client list, together with Amblin Partners, the content creation company led by Steven Spielberg, film company Participant Media, US television networks AMC Network and Turner Broadcasting (TBS), American independent film company and distributor Global Asylum and Rede Globo’s Som Livre.

Keith Hauprich, BMG general counsel US, said: “The BMG service means giving film and TV clients exactly the same care and attention as the latest breakout artist. The processes may be different but the passion and commitment are just the same. We are proud that Netflix has opted for BMG.”