New head of station Samantha Moy on BBC 6 Music's triumph at the Music Awards 2020

In the new edition of Music Week we speak to all the winners from this year’s Music Week Awards 2020, and that list includes BBC 6 Music’s new head of station Samantha Moy.

In her first interview with us in her new role – following her appointment in July – Moy gives her insight as to why 6 Music beat stiff competition from Absolute Radio, BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra and Radio 2, Capital Xtra, Heart and Virgin Radio to claim the best Radio Station honour, and explains what being in the driving seat means to her personally.

“To lead a network I love is a huge privilege,” Moy, who was previously 6 Music’s head of content commissioning – told Music Week. “It’s an exciting new chapter for me personally. Our relationship with our audience is stronger than ever - and I look forward to continuing to support our talented presenters and staff in bringing their fantastic, creative ideas to fruition and bringing our audience the quality of content they expect from 6 Music.”

Moy also took time to give a thorough salute to the entire 6 Music team and the station's loyal audience.

“I’d like to commend our brilliant presenters and production teams, who week, in week out bring their depth of music knowledge and passion to their programmes, and our music team, who put together a fantastic line up for this year’s 6 Music Festival,” Moy continued. “I’d also like to thank our listeners for their support, making us the most listened to digital radio station in the UK. We will continue to honour your commitment by championing the broadest range of music, artists and genres from around the UK and the world, playing the best in alternative music past and present and in a time when live music is scarce, delving into our extensive archive to bring you a taste of the live music experience we all miss so much.”

When asked what it was about the station’s offering that may have swayed the judges, the one thing Moy kept on returning to was its unique culture.

"The passion and musical knowledge of our presenters have resulted in them playing such a rich and varied range of music,” praised Moy. “Our presenters, production and music teams are the beating heart of our radio station. They shape the decisions about what goes into their shows and the broad range of tastes across our presenting family brings a real variety that is unique in UK radio. 2020 has been a year where audiences have relied even more on the companionship that radio provides and that connection with our listeners is something that our presenters have always excelled at and, since March 2020, that’s become clearer than ever.”

Indeed, while the station’s output during the coronavirus pandemic missed the cut-off for the Awards’ voting process, Moy believes that in some ways the power of 6 Music’s offering has become clearer than ever in recent months.

“The thing about 6 Music is we’re a proper gang,” said Moy. “And I mean our presenters, our production teams and our listeners. We come together around our greatest love and that is music and sharing it. I think Lauren, Mary Anne, Shaun, Lammo, Craig and Chris Hawkins have all been superb throughout daytime during lockdown - always playing the right record at the right time. Huey has been making a show every week from Bath, via Glossop and London. At weekends, Gilles has presented incredible four-hour marathon shows, Radcliffe and Maconie have been as laugh-out-loud funny as ever. Cerys has continued to broadcast live on Sundays. Tom Robinson, Nemone, Don, Guy, Ravers and then Marc and Gid, who have been recording their shows at home, have all been amazing. It’s been wonderful to get Iggy Pop, Amy and Liz back on air recently too. I’m so proud of everybody’s inspiring commitment to sharing music with our listeners.”

Moy continued: "I’m so proud of everybody’s inspiring commitment to sharing music with our listeners. There have been some brilliant moments this year. Our State of Independents Day on September 10, which saw every show pause to reflect on the issues affecting the independent music sector, our Stay At Home Rave Safe series, playing Prince’s Sign O’ Times in full – a musical masterpiece that we could all relive, and of course our 6 Music Recommends Best Of The Year moment in June, which celebrated new artists and music from every genre and corner of the UK. 6 Music’s culture and purpose serves to support the industry, play a broad range of music past and present and give new artists a platform. For music lovers - this has never been more important.”

Subscribers can read Moy's full interview here.