New Ingrooves AI marketing technology to help identify UGC trends on short-form video platforms

Ingrooves Music Group is on a mission to help with the lead time on marketing activities seeking to amplify UGC-driven streaming growth.

Today (October 26), the company has announced that it has been issued the third in a series of US patents which, it claims, will transform “the way artists reach new audiences and sustain listeners in today’s engagement economy, increasing streams agnostic of platform.”

Christened Artificial Intelligence Prediction Of High-Value Social Media Audience Behaviour For Marketing Campaigns, the new patent will extend the capability of Ingrooves’ opportunity detection technology into short-form video platforms spanning TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels.

In turn, they claim it will offer artists and labels the ability to analyse early trends in user-generated content that are highly likely to translate to digital streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

An official press release stated that the new invention “spotlights UGC trends that are clear opportunities for growing audiences on subscription streaming DSPs even before significant growth on streaming DSPs occurs, increasing lead time for marketing activities that can amplify UGC-driven streaming growth.”

With this invention we are taking the guesswork out of which UGC-driven events have the most potential to be powerful growth moments for marketers to act on Dr. SK Sharma, Ingrooves

The technology analyses UGC trends, looking for leading indicators of growth on subscription DSPs to signal opportunities to invest in cross-platform promotion or to hold off on a larger investment while nurturing the trend.

Speaking about the new technology, JT Myers, co-CEO, Virgin Music Group, the parent company of Ingrooves, said: “Our global music analytics teams, led by Dr. SK Sharma, are at the forefront of creating AI & ML innovations to power an entirely new way of marketing music.”

Nat Pastor, co-CEO, Virgin Music Group, added: “These patented breakthroughs enable marketers to navigate through the noise and a sea of data to find new opportunities to increase streaming and build long-term fans in ways never before possible.”

This latest technology builds on previous innovations in Ingrooves’ marketing suite that includes Songs On The Move and Smart Audience advertising.

Speaking about the patent, Dr. SK Sharma, Ingrooves' chief analytics and AI Officer, said: “We are innovating to address two of the most important challenges artists and labels face in the music industry – getting their music heard and building loyal fan bases. With this invention we are taking the guesswork out of which UGC-driven events have the most potential to be powerful growth moments for marketers to act on. Our rigorously quantitative and highly scalable methods drive results that are both attributable and verifiable. As always, we thank Sir Lucian Grange and Boyd Muir for their longstanding dedication to innovation and supporting the entrepreneurial spirit necessary to expand beyond the current concept of music marketing.”

