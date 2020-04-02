New SoundCloud Covid-19 initiative offers $15M investment to support creators, includes direct fan-support system

SoundCloud have today (April 2) revealed an initiative that will offer $15M in direct investment to support its creators, including an all-new direct fan-support button.

In an email update to SoundCloud members, CEO Kerry Trainor stated that while the platform has seen a “50% surge in creators uploading in the past month alone” during the Coronavirus pandemic, they were also aware of the “financial loss and uncertainty” its creator community is facing.

The new initiatives follow last week’s first wave of creator support, which included a partnership with Twitch, 50% off SoundCloud Pro Unlimited and weekly creator office hours with its artist relations team.

You can read details of the new initiatives below:

New direct fan-support button for all creators.

A simple button for SoundCloud profiles which will connect fans to creators’ preferred way to receive direct fan support including Kickstarter, Patreon, Bandcamp, Paypal and more.

$5M in free promotional support for all creators

In a bid to drive more plays on SoundCloud, for the rest of 2020 the platform will be giving away all of its Promote on SoundCloud inventory. Creators can tag their SoundCloud uploads #GetMorePlay and the platform’s editorial team will select up to 5 artists per week to feature with promotion.

Repost by SoundCloud

The immediate launch of a new marketing and distribution service. Creators can now access professional marketing and monetisation services, plus industry-leading distribution features. Repost by SoundCloud is available to everyone, with no play count thresholds.

$10M artist accelerator program

SoundCloud are launching this to support independent creators’ career growth. An official press release stated: “We are committing $10M to help fuel the careers of independent artists upstreamed from Repost by SoundCloud into our artist services offering, Repost Select.”

