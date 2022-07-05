NFT marketplace Serenade unveils advisory board of music industry execs

NFT marketplace Serenade has announced the members of its UK advisory board.

In its announcement, Serenade outlined its commitment to drawing expertise and insight from diverse sectors of the music industry including artists, songwriters, broadcasters, label executives, music publishers, live music specialists, artist managers, environmental organisations and creatives.

Among the high profile music industry figures joining the board are: Darcus Beese, founder of Darco Recordings; Sammy Andrews, founder & CEO of Deviate Digital; concert promoter Toby Leighton-Pope; Fay Milton, musician & co-founder of Music Declares Emergency; Jin Jin, songwriter, A&R and publisher; Dan Sanders, art director, Atlantic Records; Phil Christie, co-founder Manifest Publishing and former MD of Warner Records; Oliver Sasse, Nerve Management; and BBC Radio 1Xtra broadcaster DJ Target.

The new board will be chaired by former YMU managing director Iain Watt. It will offer opinions, guidance and insight into key issues relating to the company’s UK presence and will also support Serenade's mission of enabling artists to generate new revenue streams through deeper fan engagement.

It will also support the work of Mike Walsh, UK head of strategic partnerships, as well as playing a key role in guiding Serenade’s UK artist and partner strategy, overseeing its commitment to environmentally friendly practices and broadening the company’s pool of genre expertise and contacts.

Iain Watt said: “When putting together an advisory board for Serenade we wanted to bring together a dynamic and varied pool of expertise and opinions from a broad range of backgrounds. This will allow us to understand how we should best serve artists and their teams and in turn create new experiences for their fans. It’s a real privilege to be able to work alongside the members of this board with their collective wisdom and knowledge to help create new ideas and drive new opportunities for Serenade.”

Max Shand, founder and CEO of Serenade, said: “We've built our music advisory board to give a voice to the UK music industry - its artists, institutions, and most importantly, fans. As a music company that uses innovative technology to improve the artist-fan relationship, we rely on being close to the industry to empathise with its needs to build meaningful products. This board represents the strongest voices contributing to the artist-fan relationship today across multiple music industry pillars, and we are confident that we have the right expertise and insight to expand our business meaningfully, and with integrity, into the future.”

PHOTO:

Top row: Darcus Beese. Sammy Andrews, DJ Target

Middle row: Phil Christie, Jin Jin, Oliver Sasse,

Bottom Row: Fay Milton, Dan Sanders, Toby Leighton Pope