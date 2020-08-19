NME launches in Asia

NME has launched in Asia with an initial focus on Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines.

According to a statement from Singapore-based BandLab Technologies, the platform is set to expand rapidly in the region.

NME.com/asia is described as an “exciting new platform which celebrates homegrown talent, both established and emerging, across the region”. It will deliver daily music and pop culture news from Asia and around the world, weekly New Music Monday features and guides on new music, gaming, film and television.

Every month there will be a regional artist spotlight, which will provide a new and in-depth platform for artists in Asia, looking to make the leap from their local market to regional and global audiences.

It follows the UK brand’s expansion into Australia last year, as NME.com/Australia, which now attracts over half a million monthly unique readers.

NME Asia will launch as an online product, though the company said “watch this space” regarding a print edition. A monthly print title was recently launched in Australia.

Iliyas Ong, editorial lead of NME Asia, said: “ Southeast Asia has a proud musical heritage. Whether it’s trending pop styles, traditional music or a marriage of the two, artists in the region have pricked the ears of audiences worldwide – and we’re thrilled to be able to tell their stories. Expect the best music writing and multimedia content, from breaking news to long-form features to authoritative guides on the many vibrant scenes across Southeast Asia.”

Asia is a tremendously exciting and vibrant market to be launching into Meng Ru Kuok

Meng Ru Kuok, CEO of BandLab Technologies, added: “Asia is a tremendously exciting and vibrant market to be launching into. Even though live events, tours and travel are on pause globally, there is still incredible creativity coming out of this region which we want to highlight. NME has long been recognised as one of the world’s leading authorities in music and pop culture, known for a distinctive voice and point of view.

“As a group we have a long history in the region and as BandLab Technologies we are very pleased to be bringing a global powerhouse like NME to our doorstep, and to be opening a new channel between musicians, artists, fans and brands.”

NME Asia is headquartered in Singapore, with the regional editorial team led by Iliyas Ong, former editor of Time Out Singapore, alongside Karen Gwee, former editor of Bandwagon and writer at NPR.

The core editorial team in Singapore will manage a wide network of established music and pop culture journalists across Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.

