NMPA reaches agreement with Roblox on licensing deals

The National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) and Roblox have reached an agreement that settles any previous claims against the platform.

The agreement settles claims filed by NMPA members, offers an industry-wide opt-in open to all eligible publishers and opens a negotiation period for members to engage individually in new licensing deals with the Roblox global platform.

The NMPA had sued Roblox for $200m over alleged copyright infringement.

The new agreement expands Roblox’s existing relationships with major publishers to the entire publishing industry.

“Roblox will work closely with the global music publishing industry to help them unlock new ways for music to be more meaningfully integrated into the global Roblox community of more than 48 million daily active users,” said a statement.

The deal paves the way for partnerships between Roblox and publishers that will offer songwriters new ways to monetise their songs and catalogues.

NMPA president & CEO David Israelite said: “We are extremely pleased to have found a way forward with Roblox as it continues to offer a unique platform for musicians and songwriters in the metaverse. Roblox understands that music has the potential to play a more integral role on its platform. I appreciate Roblox’s willingness to work with us in pursuit of advancing the interests of publishers and songwriters and look forward to seeing how they expand virtual experiences through music.”

Roblox VP, global head of music Jon Vlassopulos, added: “We are delighted to have come to terms with select NMPA members, building on our existing relationships with major publishers. We are pleased that the publishing industry sees the potential of Roblox to be a significant creative and commercial opportunity for its members. Music is a natural way for people to express themselves, be entertained, and connect with likeminded people.

“We strive to offer experiences that bring millions of fans together with the songwriters and artists they love. Roblox currently enables labels and publishers to reach millions of fans at once in hyper social, immersive environments such as launch parties and virtual concerts. Moving forward, we are committed to partnering with the music industry, as a whole, to create an exciting new social era of the music business which engages fans and artists in an unprecedented way in the metaverse.”