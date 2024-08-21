Notting Hill Carnival 2024: Spotify launches Carnival Sounds hub

Spotify has launched its Carnival Sounds hub, a destination dedicated to Notting Hill Carnival.

Notting Hill Carnival returns over the Bank Holiday weekend on August 24-26. As well as the parades, sound systems and parties, the carnival features live stages from Red Bull Selector (featuring Lil Silva and Shy One) and Strawberries & Creem (featuring BBC Radio 1’s Kenny Allstar, DJ Larni and Rachel Anson).

The launch of Carnival Sounds marks the fifth consecutive year of collaboration between Spotify and Notting Hill Carnival. It features content curated by artists to celebrate this iconic event. The inaugural edition of Carnival Sounds was nominated for a Music Week Award in the Music Consumer Innovation category.

Now accessible on the Spotify platform, Carnival Sounds celebrates the legacy and global impact of Caribbean music and culture. The hub includes curated playlists spanning genres like dancehall, soca and more, enabling users to explore the carnival’s diverse soundscape.

Carnival Sounds also features podcasts that delve into the history, traditions and cultural impact of the Caribbean, alongside a selection of audiobooks.

“Notting Hill Carnival is more than just a celebration; it's a powerful expression of Caribbean identity and a testament to the global impact of its culture,” said Safiya Lambie-Knight, head of music, Spotify UK & Ireland. “We’re excited to bring back Carnival Sounds to celebrate the rich heritage and music of Carnival and to support and elevate Caribbean artists, voices and communities. It’s great to be able to help people to discover and engage with the culture ahead of Carnival weekend.”