Nuclear Blast teams with The Sandbox on virtual experience

Nuclear Blast Records has partnered with The Sandbox on a new virtual experience.

The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralised and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences.

Blast Valley is a land hosted within The Sandbox and described as the “ultimate realm for metalheads”, including a giant scene at the heart of a volcano, a vinyl factory, secret crypts and a bar.

Following its launch for players today (January 22), Blast Valley will evolve and add new events such as virtual gigs, avatar collection launch and release parties.

In a statement, Nuclear Blast said: “Blast Valley is a place where unforgettable experiences are crafted and where bonds with newfound friends are forged. Join us as we celebrate the power of metal and revel in the camaraderie it fosters. Prepare for some upcoming surprises with partners from the scene.”

The Sandbox has previously partnered with major brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, Gucci Vault, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, SM Entertainment, The Smurfs, Care Bears and Atari.