Numero 1: Britain's Official Charts Company to compile France's music charts

A no-deal Brexit may be on the horizon – but that uncertainty hasn’t stopped a major British-French deal crossing the line before the end of the year.

Paris-based record labels association SNEP has appointed the UK’s Official Charts Company as the new provider of France’s official music charts.

SNEP, which commissions the production of official music rankings in France on behalf of SCPP, will switch to the London-based Official Charts Company from January 1, 2021.

Official Charts, supported by the technical expertise of Kantar, will compile the official French music charts and statistical analysis of the consumption of recorded, physical and digital music for the market.

In making the announcement, SNEP thanked German company GfK for its service to the market in compiling the official charts since 1994 and helping adapt them to new modes of music consumption.

However, following a call for tenders a year ago, the British challenger has won the contract with a commitment to deliver further improvements for record companies, producers, distributors and broadcasters.

Alexandre Lasch, managing director of SNEP, said: “The Official Charts Company, a joint venture of labels and retailers, has been operating official music and video rankings in the UK since 1994 and in Ireland since 2017, also providing the industry with comprehensive weekly summaries and reports. Building on this heritage, we are certain that Official Charts will be able to bring the same level of know-how to labels in France, as well as to our partners in specialised distribution, mass distribution and streaming platforms, without whom this work would not be possible."

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, added: “The Official Charts Company is delighted to have concluded the agreement to compile the official charts and market data for France from January 2021. Like the UK, France is among the most influential and important music markets in the world and deserves the very best charts and data. We look forward to working with the teams at SNEP, France’s labels, retailers and other partners to provide the French recorded music market with gold standard tools to drive their businesses.”