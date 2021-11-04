Ochre launches developer tools to support D2C market

Music e-commerce platform Ochre has launched a range of new developer tools in the D2C space for labels, distributors, service companies and artist managers.

The D2C specialists provide retail technology, e-commerce fulfilment and online-store management. Ochre is now able to offer tools to clients that open up access to data and allow greater customisation of e-commerce experiences.

The Ochre API provides programmatic access to stores allowing custom integrations, app and complete website builds, as well as custom warehouse integrations and access to sales and trends data.

A publicly available Storefront Development Kit is a resource for custom builds and to support third-party development teams.

The API has been used for bespoke frontend development projects with !K7, Partisan Records and Warp. Custom warehouse integrations have been implemented with third-party logistics warehouses including Proper Music and Cinram.

We are empowering our clients to both create innovative customer experiences and use their ecommerce data across their businesses Dan Minchom

Clients are now ingesting real-time sales and trends data into internal reporting tools as well as third party CRM platforms like Mailchimp and Active Campaign. Print on Demand merchandise has become possible via an API integration with Push Entertainment.

In collaboration with Supernature, in-app purchasing was made possible from a virtual AJ Tracey locker room.

Ochre also worked with the video game engine Unity to power in-game D2C purchases from within 3D or AR environments.

Ahead of the public launch of the developer toolkit, Ochre said it already had clients generating thousands of transactions originating from custom integrations on third party services, apps and websites. The advanced integration capabilities of Ochre means the company is expecting to see “significant growth” in this area over the next few years.

Dan Minchom, MD of Ochre, said: “For a number of years we’ve been building technology from the ground up, specifically designed for music e-commerce. We’ve found that some projects need greater flexibility and creative control over the user experience, but equally music organisations have business requirements to deeply integrate D2C activity with internal tools and have the option of working with their own selected partners.

“By opening up greater access to data held in Ochre we are empowering our clients to both create innovative customer experiences and use their ecommerce data across their businesses. We’re excited to announce these developer tools and can’t wait to see new innovative usage of our technology to address these areas and more.”