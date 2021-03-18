Offmeta label launches to connect music and gaming

Offmeta has launched to connect music with esports and gaming.

According to a statement, the label will focus on both established and emerging artists making progressive and experimental pop music, with strong identities and a unique vision.

Offmeta will introduce a one-stop licensing solution for partners and create artist integrations in broadcasts and content revolving around gaming, esports and digital culture as a whole.

The label has been launched by former Universal Music product manager Jannis Wenderholm as label head and Line Rindvig as director of partnerships. Rindvig was formerly an artist manager known for her partnership work with Mercedes-Benz EQ, Reebok, and StockX.

Offmeta has been co-founded by NumLock Ventures, an investment company and active partner for entrepreneurship in digital culture.

Jannis Wenderholm, co-founder & label head, said: “With Offmeta we’re breaking down barriers between content creators and music artists. Music and digital culture is in our DNA and by being independent, we’re able to form alliances with a wide range of partners in gaming, esports and just creators as a whole.”

Line Rindvig, co-founder & director of partnerships, said: “Offmeta's aim is to expand the musical genres and repertoire in gaming content and create unique opportunities for our diverse roster within digital culture. We want to develop artists across borders and genres, creating content with our partners that inspire, innovate and set new standards for exploitation of music in esports and gaming.”

The company is launcher with Vancouver-based Canadian artist and gamer Bbno$, who has more than two billion streams of his music. His new single Bad To The Bone will be showcased and integrated into the broadcast and played multiple times during ESL’s Pro League CS:GO Season 13 in March and April 2021.



ESL Gaming is the world’s largest esports and gaming lifestyle company.

For their debut release, Offmeta have partnered with Mtheory (the home of Diplo and Major Lazer), who will assist in the distribution and worldwide marketing of the single.