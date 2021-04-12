Olivia Dean revealed as latest artist for Amazon Music's Breakthrough programme

Amazon Music has announced that London singer-songwriter Olivia Dean has been selected for Breakthrough, the streaming platform’s developing artist programme.

In the past year, she’s orchestrated a socially distanced tour in a bright yellow truck, released her EP What Am I Gonna Do on Sundays? and sold out two upcoming headline shows at London’s Jazz Cafe set to take place in June 2021.

As a Breakthrough artist, Dean will receive substantial support from Amazon Music including bespoke video and audio content, global marketing support, increased visibility across Amazon Music’s playlists and programming, and a high-profile Amazon Original track available only on Amazon Music.

Dean joins 2020 Breakthrough artist picks Arlo Parks and Jay1. Parks had a curated live special on Amazon Music (Tonight with Arlo Parks), while Jay1 was supported with the +44 Presents: Jay1 documentary.

Olivia Dean said: “I am so excited to be announced as Amazon Music’s Breakthrough artist. I am so grateful for their support and excited to work with their amazing team. We have so many fun things planned and I know they’ll be the best partner for realising them.”

Dean recently recorded two exclusive performances of What Am I Gonna Do On Sundays? and Echo for Amazon.co.uk’s virtual International Women’s Day event, which are available to watch exclusively for Amazon Music Unlimited customers in the Amazon Music app.

She was recently featured as the first track on Amazon Music UK’s Ones to Watch 2021 playlist, which featured rising artists tipped for future stardom, alongside Griff, Bree Runway, Joesef and more.