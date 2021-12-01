Olivia Rodrigo tops Apple Music's biggest songs of the year

Olivia Rodrigo had the two biggest songs of the year on Apple Music in the UK.

Based on streaming data for the UK, Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 U was No.1 followed by Drivers License at No.2. Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits was at No.3.

Olivia Rodrigo has also made an impact on Spotify's end-of-year Wrapped round-up with both the singles and album Sour.

In its third annual Apple Music Awards, the streaming giant named Rodrigo Breakthrough Artist Of The Year, and awarded her Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year (Drivers License).

The Weeknd was named Global Artist Of The Year, while HER was named Songwriter Of The Year.

Apple Music UK Top 20 songs:

1 Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4 U

2 Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

3 Ed Sheeran- Bad Habits

4 Ariana Grande - Positions

5 Joel Corry - Head & Heart (feat. MNEK)

6 Shane Codd - Get Out My Head

7 The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

8 Dua Lipa - Levitating (feat. DaBaby)

9 Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta - Bed

10 Doja Cat - Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)