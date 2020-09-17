OMD announce special show to support touring crew

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) have announced a special You Me & OMD fundraising show from London’s Indigo At The O2.

All profits from the October 24 event, which is being staged in partnership with Live Here Now, AEG and Indigo At The O2, will be divided between the band’s crew, who work on their live show, and who have been struggling both mentally and financially from the impact of no touring due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Livestreamed and with a Zoom-integrated audience of 1,000, as well as a chance to be in the limited 200-capacity audience, the show will start at 9pm, featuring songs from the band’s classic Architecture & Morality album, plus other hits from their back catalogue.

Lead singer and bassist Andy McCluskey said: “As a result of the pandemic, and seeing the plight of technical crew and suppliers in the music industry, we have decided to put our money where our mouths are. We want to raise money for the crew members who have been with us now for many years. All profit will be divided between our essential but unseen stars of OMD’s live performances. This concert will also employ theatre staff and generate income for audio, lighting companies, promoters and many more, and we couldn’t be more delighted to be able to give something back.”

It would be great to see others following our lead Mirelle Davis, manager

The band's manager Mirelle Davis, one of the driving forces behind the event, added: “It feels good after the endless and soul destroying months of cancelling shows to be doing something positive and actually creating a live show. This is a project very close to my heart, and whilst I appreciate not all bands are in the same financial position, it would be great to see others following our lead.”

Tickets for the livestream start at £10, with physical audience tickets to be sold via auction. The band have also announced a unique run of merchandise to raise additional money for the crew.