Pa Salieu, Ela Minus & more selected for SoundCloud's emerging talent project

Pa Salieu, Ela Minus and Lourdiz are among the acts SoundCloud has selected for First On SoundCloud, the platform’s programme for emerging acts.

A total of nine artists are taking part, with SoundCloud promising dedicated support through its First On scheme, which has previously boosted the careers of Che Lingo, Baby Rose, Lil Tecca and Kehlani. The programme launched in 2018, and now arrives revamped for 2021.

Erika Leone, vice president, brand marketing, SoundCloud, said: “We’re very excited to introduce this new class of breakout emerging artists, all sharing the special qualities that represent the SoundCloud artist community at its core –they’re innovative, original, and DIY at heart. First on SoundCloud has always been about amplifying emerging artists and driving discovery for listeners. With the new accelerator programme we’ll work directly with the artists over this year to help them drive real, meaningful advances in their careers, while helping them reach new creative milestones and growing their global fanbases.”

We’re very excited to introduce this new class of breakout emerging artists Erika Leone, SoundCloud

SoundCloud will work with the nine acts towards various career milestones, with the series set to kick off with editorial profiles of each act by journalist Kiana Fitzgerald. Interview videos and photography will also be made available to users, while all nine acts will feature on SoundCloud’s First On SoundCloud playlist. Plans for a live event are in the works too.

The full list of First On SoundCloud artists features Zimbabwe-born, Toronto-based hip-hop artist Charmaine, New-York based electronic producer Ela Minus, rapper Kid Quill, Coventry MC Pa Salieu, LA talent Lourdiz, singer, songwriter and producer Otis Kane, LA rapper Payday, indie-pop artist Sofia Mills and Georgia rapper SoFaygo.