Paul Hourican promoted to global head of music operations at TikTok

Paul Hourican has been promoted at TikTok.

The executive who has led TikTok UK’s push to become a vital part of the music business in recent years has taken on the new role of global head of music operations, effective immediately.

Hourican shared the news on LinkedIn today (September 30). Meanwhile, a new UK head of music operations is due to be announced soon.

“It's truly a privilege to come to work every day with such an incredibly talented and passionate group of teammates,” Hourican posted. “I'm beyond excited for the journey ahead, to continue supporting our incredible partners and our artist community and to make some new friends along the way.”

Hourican, who starred at the Music Week Tech Summit in 2020, has spoken emphatically about the growing influence of the company, whose latest success stories include helping power underground hits from LF System and Eliza Rose (feat. Interplanetary Criminal) to the top of the UK singles chart.

“TikTok is genuinely head and shoulders better than anything else you could even try to compare it to on the market,” he told Music Week in 2020. “As long as we focus on doing the best job possible for the community, TikTok will be here for a very, very long time. I don’t see it going anywhere. As a business, we have such a brilliant, passionate music operations team. We are building a really great workplace culture and we’re very proud of the journey the music team’s been on.”

Hourican joined the business in 2019 and, in his new role, will now be responsible for organising campaigns with TikTok's teams around the world.

