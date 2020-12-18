Paul McCartney debuts on TikTok

TikTok has welcomed Sir Paul McCartney to the platform to mark the relesae of his new album McCartney III.

The Beatles legend has offered a peek behind the music, featuring audio from new songs Find My Way, Pretty Boys and Slidin’. His first TikTok video can be viewed here.

Ten of his tracks - Maybe I'm Amazed, Waterfalls, Coming Up, Band On The Run, Live And Let Die, Jet, Silly Love Songs, Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey, Great Day and Come On To Me - will now be available for use as TikTok Sounds.

"We are honoured Paul McCartney is bringing his art to the TikTok community, and endearing himself to a whole new audience," said Corey Sheridan, head of music partnerships and content operations, TikTok US.. We have no doubt that his personality and creativity are going to foster many memorable moments on TikTok, and we are very excited to be a part of launching III.”

The music of John Lennon was also recently introduced to TikTok in celebration of what would have been his 80th birthday last month.

McCartney III, the songwriting great's 18th solo album, is out today via Capitol Records.