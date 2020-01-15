Paws for thought: Spotify introduces personalised playlists for pets

Spotify has introduced personalised playlists for pets in response to a new study showing pet owners believe there is a connection between their animals and music.

Pet Playlists offers Spotify users an algorithmically curated playlist based on their tastes and their pet’s character attributes, with each playlist including approximately 30 tracks based on the listener’s preferences that their pet is more likely to enjoy.

A new podcast has also been created exclusively for canines called My Dog’s Favourite Podcast, designed to keep dogs company while their owners are out.

Olga Puzanova, Spotify's head of consumer marketing, UK and Ireland, said: “Humans love music for so many reasons, including the comfort and companionship it can provide when you need it most - and now we know that pet-owners appreciate their pets’ music fandom. Spotify’s research shows that 74% of pet owners in the UK play music for their pets, 76% believe their pets like music and most pet owners think music can help pets relieve stress, boost their happiness and keep them company.”

For the launch, the streaming service has joined forces with the RSPCA, which recently launched the #DogKind campaign to help dog owners better understand dog behaviour.

Dr Samantha Gaines, RSPCA dog welfare expert, said: “While nothing can ever replace the company and presence of a dog’s two-legged friend, research is increasingly showing the effect of music on dog behaviour.

"The type of music a dog listens to is important and research has shown that some music can help dogs relax while other types may have a less beneficial effect so it’s really great Spotify have curated and produced music with dogs in mind. This is why we are supporting Spotify’s My Dog’s Favourite Podcast which is specifically designed to help dogs relax and be calm when their owner is away.”