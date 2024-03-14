Peloton launches first ever DJ rides residency in partnership with Defected

Peloton has agreed a new partnership and residency with Defected Records, which will include live DJ rides from Peloton Studios London for the first time.

“Together, Peloton and Defected Records will create a club-like experience that unites people through a shared passion for music and movement,” said a statement.

Launching on March 21, the residency will feature six cycling classes, with bespoke mixes curated by DJs from the Defected Records roster, as well as three live DJ rides.

The first class taught by Leanne Hainsby on March 21 will include a custom mix by DJ and BBC Radio 1 broadcaster Arielle Free.

Additional confirmed DJs include Ferreck Dawn and Monki. Dawn is set to feature in Peloton’s first ever live DJ ride from Peloton Studios London in June.

Each of the cycling classes will be led by Peloton’s UK Instructors, including Ben Alldis, Leanne Hainsby and Hannah Frankson, with classes featuring house and electronic music. This announcement follows Ben Alldis' New Year's Eve Ride at the end of 2023, which teased the partnership with the class featuring a custom mix by Ferreck Dawn.

For the live DJ rides, Peloton will produce a music and visual experience inspired by clubs around the world with the music mixed live and a DJ behind a booth in the studio.

As well as the opportunity to book and attend these classes in person, the content is also streamed live to Peloton Members at home.

Together we can amplify the energy of workouts with the best in house music Tom Glover

“For all Defected classes (both custom mix and live DJ), Peloton Studios London will have a distinct look and feel with elevated production enhancements such as lighting and haze,” said a statement. “All of these elements are designed to elevate both the in-studio and at-home experience.”

Gwen Bethel Riley, Peloton’s SVP of music and content partnerships, said: “At Peloton, we’re committed to content innovation and, with this residency, we’re creating an immersive and entertaining experience. Each class is designed as a celebration of music, movement, and community; and will transport members from their home or the studio and straight to a Defected club night.”

Tom Glover, Defected’s head of brand partnerships, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Peloton, providing the ultimate soundtrack to the brand’s offering of world-class fitness content. Transporting Peloton members straight to the dancefloor with mixes curated by Defected’s unrivalled roster of DJ talent, together we can amplify the energy of workouts with the best in house music.”

The Peloton x Defected classes will be available to Peloton All Access and App+ members.

Subscribers can read our new Defected interview marking 25 years of the label here.