Peloton to host All For One three-day music event as London Studios opens this month

Peloton has announced the return of its All For One (AFO) music event on August 19-21.

All For One will mark the official opening of Peloton Studios London, in Covent Garden, and Peloton Studios New York. They will welcome in-studio members for the first time to take part in the live AFO classes alongside those participating at home.

Peloton has become an increasingly important partner to the music industry, following multiple licensing partnerships covering major labels and independent music. The fitness app counts seven million members, including multiple user profiles.

“This epic three-day celebration will be bigger than ever, uniting the power of music, movement and community,” said a statement. AFO will feature catalogue from 33 artists across rock, pop, country, dance, latin, hip-hop and more.

The weekend will feature 160 classes across three days from 54 instructors, featuring music from artists including Becky Hill, Florence + The Machine, Green Day, Kaytranada, Maggie Rogers, Muse, Tove Lo and Wu-Tang Clan.

Members can create their own unique experience using Stacked Classes combined with Live Classes. Each day, artists’ music will be programmed across different time slots. Users will be able to look at the full weekend line-up and build their own daily plan in order to participate in classes with their favourites across more than 10 disciplines, including cycling, running, strength, yoga and an adaptive training option.

They can also experience a level for every artist on Peloton Lanebreak, the gaming-inspired workout set to music. Every Peloton Lanebreak level has been curated by Peloton’s DJ and producer of music programming, John Michael Di Spirito.

This year’s festival experience will feature two exclusive remix drops from The Beach Boys and Sofi Tukker.

The curated line-up of music also features on the All for One Spotify Playlist and Peloton’s own Scenic Radio.