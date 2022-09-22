Pieter van Rijn to head up unified music division at Downtown

Downtown has announced a new global division, which will streamline all of its business and professional services.

Downtown Music will provide global technology solutions, distribution, label and artist services, publishing administration, video and user-generated rights monetisation, neighbouring rights, royalty accounting solutions, sync licensing and creative support for music businesses as well as artists and songwriters.

“Downtown is committed to placing the tools of the trade in the hands of those who create the art that we all depend on,” said Andrew Bergman, CEO of Downtown. “Downtown’s new structure offers the most nimble, flexible end-to-end service offering available in the music industry.”

Pieter van Rijn (pictured) will assume the role of president of Downtown Music. Van Rijn, who has been CEO of Fuga - acquired by Downtown in early 2020 - will provide expanded leadership across the group of service offerings. Pieter van Rijn’s successor at Fuga will be announced shortly.

The alignment of these service offerings brings together Downtown companies Fuga, Downtown Neighbouring Rights, Adrev and Downtown Music Services artist, label services and publishing administration units.

Across Downtown Music, the company provides services for over 2,500 business and professional clients including a roster of publishing companies, songwriters and artists, management companies, leading DIY and distribution platforms, production and gaming companies, and other rights owners.

“Downtown’s strategy of direct relationships with digital service providers, collective management organisations, and UGC/social platforms in the music licensing landscape will continue to deliver a significant impact on the companies' and clients' collective successes,” said a statement.

Pieter van Rijn has served as CEO of Fuga since 2014, leading the global technology, distribution and label services company through a period of growth.

“As we continue to position Downtown as the global leader in music services, this new structure will help us to further empower our artist, label and creator partners around the world,” added Bergman. “Under Pieter’s leadership, Fuga became the industry-leading service provider of services that rights owners need to be successful in the modern music industry and we’re excited for him to bring his vision and energy to this newly integrated division of the company.”

“It is such an exciting time to be at Downtown as we shape our offerings into the most potent and strategic music services company in the business today,” said Pieter van Rijn. “What we have built and developed at Fuga has grown into the leading partner for independent music companies for distribution, technology, marketing services, analytics and royalty accounting.

“We’ve added new services in neighbouring rights and audience engagement. Being able to bring that experience to the broader offering of business services to all of Downtown is a challenge I am truly energised about. Looking at new markets for us to continue to grow such as Asia, Latin America, Africa and specific parts of Europe are also tremendous opportunities we are focused on group-wide.”

A graduate of Erasmus University of Rotterdam, van Rijn began his career as a songwriter signed to Sony Music before moving into corporate strategy and M&A in Europe.

Following his move to Fuga, van Rijn developed the Amsterdam-based organisation's global footprint, launching new hubs across EMEA, North America, LATAM and APAC. He has led the transformation of Fuga to become a full label services business, including marketing services, sync, royalty accounting, physical distribution, and audience engagement and insights.

Fuga was also the first B2B distributor to launch automated immersive audio delivery.

Peter van Rijn is an active member of the Merlin board, supporting the continuing growth of the independent music industry.