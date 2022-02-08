PinkPantheress to play post-BRITs virtual gig on Roblox

The BRIT Awards has announced the first ever virtual VIP Party for an awards show on Roblox.

The post-show celebration will also feature an exclusive virtual performance from PinkPantheress.

The BRIT Awards VIP Party opens today (February 8) with virtual artist meet-and-greets happening throughout this week and culminating in the exclusive virtual concert experience.

Premiering on Friday, February 11 at 5pm GMT and repeating hourly throughout the weekend, the concert will feature PinkPantheress in avatar form performing some of her most popular tracks, including Just For Me and Pain from debut mixtape To Hell With It, in a neon-lit underground London virtual venue.

“When planning the BRITs 2022 digital campaign we knew we wanted to enter the metaverse with Roblox,” said Luke Ferrar, innovation director, Polydor Records and co-chair of the BRITs Digital Committee. “What Dubit has built within the Roblox platform is an immersive BRITs experience. It has far surpassed our expectations with wonderful detail and flourishes in the world. It’s fantastic to have PinkPantheress, who reaches a huge Gen Z audience, perform in it. Very proud to have the BRITs enter this space in this way for the first time.”

Giuseppe De Cristofano, director of digital and co-chair of the BRITs Digital Committee, said: “It’s a really exciting time for the BRITs to be entering the metaverse, and we can’t wait to share this experience with Roblox and PinkPantheress, who is the perfect artist for this campaign. The team at Dubit have done an incredible job at creating an immersive world in Roblox, and we believe this is just the start for the BRITs in this space.”

“I’m so glad I got to do a performance for the Roblox and BRITs families,” said PinkPantheress. “As someone that loves video games and escaping into my own virtual world, I’m hoping I took everyone on an experience.”

PinkPantheress recently scored over half a billion streams to date with her Top 20 mixtape released on Parlophone. PinkPantheress was the winner of the BBC Sound Of 2022.

“Through our pioneering virtual concerts, we want to shine a spotlight on artists of all sizes - from established stadium acts to up-and-coming viral stars - and connect them to millions of new and existing fans across the globe on Roblox,” said Jon Vlassopulos, VP and global head of Music at Roblox.

“That’s why we’re thrilled to have PinkPantheress - one of the most exciting, innovative and groundbreaking young UK artists on the scene - perform in Roblox in celebration of the revered, iconic British institution that is The BRIT Awards.”

Created in collaboration with Dubit, a leading metaverse developer studio, the concert experience will take place in an ultra-immersive virtual world inspired by London, the home of the BRITs, and features neon-lit skyscrapers and landmarks like the London Eye. Ahead of PinkPantheress’ performance, fans can take part in scavenger hunts, collect hidden BRIT Award statuettes, browse exclusive virtual BRITs merchandise, and even interact with artists and celebrities in virtual meet and greets.

The BRIT Awards 2022 takes tonight (February 8) at The O2 arena, exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub and hosted by Mo Gilligan with performances from Adele, Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz and Sam Fender.

Click here for our exclusive digital cover with showrunner Tom March.