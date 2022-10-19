Pinterest partners with WMG, Warner Chappell, Merlin and BMG on licensed music

Pinterest has secured new partnerships with Warner Music Group, Warner Chappell, Merlin and BMG to feature top artists and music on the platform.

Through these new deals, users - known as ‘Pinners’ - will now be able to add tracks from Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Anitta and many more to their Idea Pins.

“Music plays a vital role in elevating storytelling and empowering storytellers, creators, and Pinners who inspire the world every day on Pinterest,” said Malik Ducard, chief content officer, Pinterest. “We are thrilled to partner with Warner Music Group, Warner Chappell Music, Merlin and BMG to bring the latest music tracks to our platform and elevate the content and inspiration created on Pinterest.”

Oana Ruxandra, chief digital officer & EVP, business development, WMG, said: “The future of media will be founded on music. WMG, including our publishing partners at Warner Chappell, is incredibly excited to partner with Pinterest to help inspire their users to engage, design, and imagine. Together, the creative potential for Pinterest audiences will be virtually endless.”

“This partnership has been a truly collaborative process to visualise how Pinterest creators can make music a more integral part of their experience on the platform,” added Jeremy Sirota, CEO, Merlin. “We are excited to make independent music part of Pinterest’s exciting feature. Merlin members are excited to see the content that emerges from it.”

This partnership expands Pinterest’s existing royalty-free music library to include licensed popular tracks powered by 7digital, which will enable the Pinterest community to access a global catalogue of music. Additionally, Rumblefish is providing Pinterest with music metadata and licence management services.

“Being able to add known and trending songs to Idea Pins will enable creators to engage more deeply and creatively with their audience, unlocking new ways for them to inspire through their content with music expression,” said a statement.

In addition to the new catalogue of music and artists, now available on iOS and Android, Pinterest has also rolled out a new music UX to make it easier for Pinners and creators to find and add their favourite tracks to Idea Pins. This new experience will give users the ability to search for their desired track by song title, artist, or keyword.

Read our Music Week interviews with Warner Music’s Oana Ruxandra and Merlin’s Jeremy Sirota.