PPL backs Credits Due campaign launched by ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus

PPL has announced its support for Credits Due, a campaign which aims to bring the music industry together to ensure complete and accurate song metadata is attached to all recordings at the point of creation.

Credits Due is an open initiative established by The Ivors Academy and the Music Rights Awareness Foundation and was launched at this year’s Ivor Novello Awards by ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, also the founder of the Music Rights Awareness Foundation. The Ivors Academy has identified a £500m global data gap in streaming royalties.

BMG swiftly announced its support for Credits Due following the launch.

PPL noted that it is a long-term, proactive supporter of complete and accurate recording metadata.

As well as being a board member of DDEX, which sets the standards for the use and exchange of data in the music industry, it built and runs RDx, the IFPI and WIN data portal which allows record labels to supply standardised recording metadata to music licensing companies worldwide.

It has established collaborations with other music technology businesses which help achieve its aim for complete and accurate metadata, including Session, Creative Passport, Sound Credit and VEVA Sound.

PPL manages a repertoire database of more than 20 million recordings, using industry-leading technology to monitor track usage, maximise collections and pay out royalties quickly.

Peter Leathem, CEO of PPL, said: “The launch of Credits Due is a welcome step towards a harmonised metadata system for the global music industry and PPL is looking forward to working closely with The Ivors Academy and the Music Rights Awareness Foundation to help build a digital music ecosystem that works for everyone.

“Great strides have already been made in the last decade to introduce standards and technologies that allow metadata to be more easily collected and shared by artists, performers, songwriters, labels, publishers and collection societies, and these developments have supported a decade of growth in PPL’s collections and distributions of neighbouring rights royalties. By supporting further improvements to metadata accuracy, Credits Due and PPL will be making it even easier to accurately pay creators for their hard work – an important goal as our sector returns to growth post-pandemic.”

Bjorn Ulvaeus, co-founder of Music Rights Awareness Foundation, said: “I could not be happier with the fantastic launch of the Credits Due initiative at the Ivor Novello Awards on September 21 and the incredible backing already received from both individuals and organisations across the global music industry.

“I would like to thank PPL - a company that continues to champion the rights of performers and recording rights-holders - for pledging their support to Credits Due and helping to raise awareness of this important cause.”

Click here for our interview with ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus on modern songwriting.