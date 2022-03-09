PPL to support SFH, Iceland's neighbouring rights collective management organisation

SFH, Iceland's neighbouring rights collective management organisation, has signed a five-year deal for PPL's business services offer.

The deal will see PPL support SFH with the distribution of royalties to performers and recording rightsholders based outside of Iceland, and hopes to help to increase the amount of money distributed by SFH.

SFH will continue to manage domestic royalty distributions.

PPL’s business services allows other collective management organisations to use the company’s technology to distribute royalties accurately and in full.

PPL already supports the royalty distributions of AGATA in Lithuania, Audiogest in Portugal, EFU in Estonia, PPI in Ireland and SwissPerform in Switzerland.

Peter Leathem, chief executive officer at PPL, said: “I am very happy that SFH have chosen PPL’s business services to support the distribution of royalties to performers and recording rightsholders outside of Iceland. International royalty distributions can be difficult for smaller scale CMOs because of the costs and complexities of building the systems and databases required to distribute monies effectively.

"For a fraction of the cost of such an investment, SFH can use PPL’s existing market-leading technology and repertoire database, allowing it to accurately distribute money in full to performers and recording rightsholder around the world. Everyone benefits from this deal – the artists and labels who will receive fair royalty payment, and SFH, whose operations will be streamlined and improved.”

Gunnar Gudmundsson, managing director at SFH, said: “It is our aim at SFH to ensure we collect and distribute as much money as possible for the performers and recording rightsholders whose recordings are played in public in Iceland. By using PPL’s business services offer, we can do this cheaply and effectively. This not only leaves more money on the table to be distributed but also means more performers and recording rightsholders will be paid. We look forward to working closely with PPL and continuing to deliver a cutting-edge royalty collection and distribution service.”