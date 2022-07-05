Pre-licensed music platform Lickd to soundtrack metaverse district Vegas City in Decentraland

Lickd has signed an exclusive deal with metaverse district Vegas City within Decentraland.

The pre-licensed repertoire platform will provide commercial music to Vegas City’s partners and tenants.

Vegas City is one of the largest districts within Decentraland, an open source VR world built on the Ethereum blockchain.

The 24-month partnership will see Lickd supply curated playlists and genre-specific radio channels into Vegas City’s music player, which provides background music in venues and public spaces throughout the district and Decentraland. Through this partnership, all venues in Vegas City will now be able to access commercial music in the metaverse for the first time.

Paul Sampson, CEO of Lickd, said: “This is a huge step for Lickd both in terms of expanding our offering into the metaverse and for the metaverse itself in terms of being able to simplify the music licensing solution. We could not be happier about teaming up with Vegas City and taking another step towards becoming the best micro-licensing offering in the industry. We continue to deliver cutting edge solutions that benefit both the platforms and rights holders that we partner with and couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities that this will create.”

Lickd is a pre-cleared, music licensing solution for social video creators. The platform provides music from independent and major labels for pre-approved licensed use in YouTube and other UGC videos.

This partnership with Vegas City represents another step into the metaverse for Lickd following Epic Games’ investment into the company in 2021.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Lickd to be able to offer our partners and tenants in Vegas City access to a substantial catalogue of commercial music that, up until this point, has not been available,” said James Ashton, CEO of Vegas City. “Not only will this deal create huge value for our existing users, but it will open up a whole new horizon of possibility for musicians, labels and fans.”