Premium streaming service TikTok Music launches with major labels and Merlin

Premium subscription service TikTok Music has launched in Indonesia and Brazil.

The music service from TikTok has long been rumoured.

The new social music streaming service will “harness the power of music discovery on TikTok, helping users to enjoy their favourite viral tracks on TikTok Music”, according to the announcement.

Users will be able to listen, download and share full tracks with their community, and to switch between TikTok and TikTok Music.

TikTok Music is licensed with all three majors and Merlin for the indies, Music Week has confirmed.

“As a premium-only subscription music service, TikTok Music aims to offer a high-quality listening experience while increasing opportunities and revenue for artists and rights-holders,” said a statement.

As a short-form video app, TikTok has become central to music discovery. The launch of a dedicated music app is a sign of the platform’s commitment to music, as well as providing a potential rival with a hugely recognisable brand name to existing streaming platforms.

The connection to TikTok and social music also promises a different kind of streaming service, at a time when there have been calls for innovation within the sector.

Subscribers can sync their TikTok and TikTok Music accounts, stream full versions of viral hits and simply swipe up and down to explore personalised recommendations.

Standard streaming features such as lyrics and importing of personal music library playlists are also available. The Song Catch function will identify any song being streamed.

Users can also create collaborative playlists with friends and become part of communities through comments and behind-the-scenes stories.

TikTok Music offers users a catalogue of music from thousands of labels and artists, as well as uninterrupted ad-free listening and a download function for listening offline.

"We are pleased to introduce TikTok Music, a new kind of service that combines the power of music discovery on TikTok with a best-in-class streaming service. TikTok Music will make it easy for people in Indonesia and Brazil to save, download and share their favourite viral tracks from TikTok." said Ole Obermann, global head of music business development, TikTok. "We are excited about the opportunities TikTok Music presents for both music fans and artists, and the great potential it has for driving significant value to the music industry."

TikTok Music is available today in Brazil and Indonesia. TikTok has yet to confirm other territory launches.

Resso – the streaming platform owned by TikTok parent ByteDance – will cease to operate in Indonesia and Brazil from September 5.