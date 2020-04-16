Radiocentre report reveals rise in commercial radio

Radiocentre has announced in a new report that 38% of commercial radio listeners are now tuning in for an added hour and 45 minutes due to people working from home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The research carried out by DRG sampled over 1,000 people to analyse their change in listening habits since the beginning of lockdown, and 45% of these admitted they listen to an addtional two hours a day since spending more time at home.

In the report titled Staying Connected During The COVID-19 Crisis, it reveals 90% listen to commerical radio to help them become more connected to the outside world, changing the way they listen to radio during this time.

89% thought it helped keep them updated on current events, as 51% believed radio news is more trustworthy. An overwhelming 84% also said that it aids in keeping them company during isolation.

Listeners are now tuning into radio for approximately 26 hours a week, in stark contrast to the 14 hours a week recorded before the pandemic.

“With so many of us confined to our homes, either working or self-isolating, we are seeing shifts in media consumption across the UK," explained Radiocentre CEO, Siobhan Kenny.

"In these strangest of times, we are all finding our own ways to cope, and I am grateful that radio is proving such a consistent source of comfort and trusted news to so many.”