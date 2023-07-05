Reactional makes first move into production music with APM deal

Reactional Music has announced details of a new partnership with APM Music.

The deal marks Reactional’s first move into production music and follows a previous agreement with Hipgnosis Song Management.

APM is jointly owned by Sony Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing Group and is the largest aggregator of production music in North America, boasting a catalogue of 1.3 million tracks.

It regularly works with video game publishers including Activision, Electronic Arts, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Square Enix, while APM’s other recent credits include HBO series The Last of Us and hit films Bullet Train and Top Gun: Maverick.

The new partnership will allow developers to access fully licensed production music through the Reactional platform, a process that will make creating video game soundtracks more efficient.

According to a press release, Reactional Music is “pioneering the convergence of games and music” by allowing music to be added into a game and for the visuals to then interact with it.

David Knox, president of Reactional Music, said: “The addition of leading production music libraries is an essential step in the development of the Reactional platform. Working with leading rights holders like APM Music enables us to more effectively support our game development partners, providing search, prototyping and trialling of hundreds of thousands of music scores, tracks and effects. APM has an incredible reputation and a depth of experience stemming from having worked with many of the world’s game companies.”

Adam Taylor, president & CEO of APM Music and chairman of the Production Music Association, added: “We are thrilled to have Reactional put APM’s unmatched music catalog at the fingertips of a very broad gaming audience, further cementing our position in this vertical. And we are looking forward to seeing game developers of all sizes leverage the power of APM’s platform to take their games to the next level.”

Reactional plans to enable gamers to pay to personalise their gaming experiences with their favoruite music, which could open a new revenue opportunity for artists, rights holders and developers.

Reactional Music’s platform will be live for commercial use later this year.