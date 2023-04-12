Reactional Music closes $2 million funding round

Reactional Music has closed a $2.05 million funding round led by mobile music games publisher Amanotes and venture capital firm Butterfly Ventures.

Reactional Music is a music delivery platform and personalisation engine that connects the worlds of music and games for games developers, artists and gamers.

Amanotes has over 2.8 billion downloads and 100-plus million monthly active users.

Founded in 2012, Butterfly has offices across the Nordics and Baltic Region in Stockholm, Helsinki, Oulu, Copenhagen and Tallinn.

The pre-series A round is also supported by a number of angel investors including Kelly Sumner, a former chairman of Mediatonic (Fall Guys, recently acquired by Epic), CEO of Red Octane (Guitar Hero, acquired by Activision) and CEO of Take 2 Interactive (Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption). Sumner is chairman of Reactional Music.

Reactional Music enables gamers to personalise their personas and gameplay with their favourite music. It means that any music can be brought into a game, and the entire game’s visuals and sound will react live to that music. The platform opens up personalisation, in-game purchase and a more efficient method to create music for developers.

Reactional is working on several pilot projects. The Reactional Engine is also being used in a commercially available game for PS5 and PS VR2. The platform will be live in 2023.

The company has completed multiple music rights agreements with commercial and production music rights holders, including Hipgnosis Song Management.

Bill Vo, CEO and co-founder of Amanotes, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Reactional Music. This strategic investment allows us to take our music gaming applications to the next level. We are excited to see the impact it will have on our fans worldwide.”

Tanya Horowitz, partner at Butterfly, said: “We are thoroughly excited to announce this investment in Reactional Music. The company and its technology, the Reactional Music Engine, has the ability to change the world of music and gaming in a way these industries have never before seen. Additionally, I am also super-excited to flex my prior knowledge of the music industry and video game business and help the company in their thrilling up and coming journey.”

Par Gunnars Risberg, MD of Reactional Music Group AB, said: “This is a key moment in the development of our business. We are fortunate to have both Butterfly and Amanotes leading the round. Each of these organisations brings incredible value to Reactional as we drive the commercial and creative partnership between games, music and creators.”

The pre-series A round follows a number of seed rounds at the Stockholm-headquartered business. Funds will be used to deliver the Reactional beta platform and SDK for developers, continue its music licensing operations and scaling of the Reactional team across development, technical support and music supervision.

Reactional Music’s management team includes leaders from music publishing, music composition, games and technology including senior leadership roles in Sony Music and Electronic Arts. The executives previously led or were part of the commercial, planning and marketing teams for leading gaming franchises including Grand Theft Auto, FIFA, Guitar Hero, Red Dead Redemption, Batman Arkham Asylum and Need For Speed.