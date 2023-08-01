Reactional Music opens up audience of 100 million gamers following new deal with Amanotes

Amanotes, a games publisher with more than 100 million monthly active users, has formed a global partnership with Reactional Music.

Reactional is a music engine and platform that connects music, games and virtual worlds commercially and creatively. The partnership will allow Amanotes to provide music personalisation and in-game music purchase for gamers.

Amanotes is the number one mobile game publisher in South East Asia with over three billion downloads of its games. One of its titles, Magic Tiles 3, attracts more than 40 million gamers every month.

Amanotes co-led Reactional Music’s recent funding round alongside Butterfly Ventures.

Amanotes and its partner studios are now expected to become the first games companies to introduce music as an in-game purchase via Reactional platform.

Reactional Music is focused on the convergence of games and music, allowing any music to be brought into a game and the entire game’s visuals, music and sound to react live to that soundtrack.

Reactional’s technology will enable gamers to pay to personalise their personas and gameplay with their favourite music. It also opens up a more efficient method for games developers to create and prototype music.

Bill Vo (pictured), CEO and founder of Amanotes, said: “This is a big moment for all gamers, technically, creatively and commercially. At Amanotes our history and our values have been driven by music. Our mission of 'everyone can music,' deeply resonates with the passionate team at Reactional, as we are both fueled by a strong love for music.

“There has been so much discussion about music and games. In-game concerts and ‘activations’ have been wonderful but not truly interactive. The Reactional engine and platform actually deliver the ability for games and music to now work together commercially and creatively – for everyone.”

For Amanotes and our partner studios, music personalisation is the new frontier in game personalisation Bill Vo

He added: “Amanotes brings interactive music experiences to millions of gamers all over the world. By giving gamers the ability to personalise their music with their favourite tracks, their favourite artists, playlists, whole albums or just new and different sounds and audio - all in realtime - we are at the beginning of another exciting journey. For Amanotes and our partner studios, music personalisation is the new frontier in game personalisation.”

David Knox, president of Reactional Music, said: “There is no gamer that does not have a relationship with music, so bringing Reactional to Amanotes’ 100 million plus gamers across the world is a fantastic moment.

“Reactional’s platform enables games developers to do more for their gamers, to work with music efficiently and in new ways and to create new forms of personalisation. It enables music artists to become part of games in more deeply related and meaningful ways. Most importantly, the really exciting opportunity is putting personalisation into the hands of the world’s three billion gamers.

“Amanotes should be applauded for its creative vision as it now opens the doors for other games companies, other genres, developers, creators, artists and rights-holders to work together on new ideas.”

Reactional will also provide access to new detailed data analytics and insight of music use by gamers. The platform will be live for commercial use in 2023.

The games market is expected to pass $200 billion revenue in 2023. In-game purchases accounted for 74% of all games revenue in 2021, around $129 billion, according to research by NewZoo.

Reactional has completed multiple music rights agreements with commercial and production music rights-holders including Hipgnosis Song Management.