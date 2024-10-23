Reactional Music signs gaming and music licensing deal with classical company Naxos

Reactional Music has agreed a global licensing partnership with the world’s largest classical and regional music rights-holder, Naxos.

Reactional is an interactive music personalisation engine and delivery platform that connects the worlds of music and games.

The partnership will bring the world's biggest classical music catalogue to game developers and gamers. Founded in 1987 by Klaus Heymann, Naxos comprises numerous companies, divisions, imprints and labels covering classical, world, folk, jazz and cultural music from across the world.

The Reactional Platform allows game developers to create interactive music soundtracks in games. It also enables music to be personalised within a game in real time by the gamer, becoming the soundtrack to the game, in key and in time with gameplay. It does not affect the master recording.

Naxos and Reactional have also confirmed that they are exploring a collaboration on the composition of interactive soundtracks, allowing composed music to be generated in real time around the gamer and gameplay.

The partnership significantly expands and diversifies Reactional’s music delivery portfolio for game developers around the world. Naxos becomes the latest in a growing network of rights-holder partners who will gain deeper access to games developers and the global games market.

“With 14,000 games released on PC, 8,000 on console and thousands more on mobile each year, the diversity of games development across five continents is huge,” said Reactional Music president David Knox. “The partnership with Naxos is important as it brings music scores from every region of the world together along with an incredible catalogue of classical music. Naxos has a vision and understanding of the transformations that are taking place and the new opportunities that now exist for creative and commercial use and consumption of music.”

Reach and access into interactive and game developers and their customers and gamers is an important step for Naxos Hakan Lagerqvist

Hakan Lagerqvist, CEO of Naxos Digital Services, added: “Our partnership with Reactional Music is incredibly exciting. Reach and access into interactive and game developers and their customers and gamers is an important step for Naxos.

“Game developers are everywhere. They should be able to more easily access music scores and tracks that are creatively and culturally diverse so they can create and explore without limitation. For gamers, Naxos brings a palette of ideas and choice that can work in so many different worlds and interactive experiences.

“Naxos will also explore how our composers’ work and our music catalogues can be enabled as full interactive game soundtracks. These are generated in real time note by note around the gameplay. This is potentially incredibly exciting. It is also a step towards enabling music to be used under licence by creators, developers and enablers in all areas of interactive.”

Reactional Music has partnered with more than 50 music rights-holders worldwide over the past three years, including Beggars Group, Defected Records, Cherry Red Records, Hopeless Records, Hipgnosis Song Management and production music groups including APM Music, Soundstripe and Alibi.