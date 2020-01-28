Record Union partners with Facebook and Instagram for artists

Digital distributor Record Union has partnered with Facebook and Instagram.

The licensing agreement means that its independent artists will be able to distribute their music to Facebook and Instagram. Fans will be able to integrate repertoire into video content, while artists will be able to utilise the platforms for promotion.

Record Union will distribute artist royalties when music is used on the platforms, including Instagram Stories and Lip Sync Live on Facebook.

“Social networks have become an integral part of a song’s life cycle, and we’re excited to enter this collaboration with Facebook and Instagram,” said Johan Svanberg, CEO of Record Union. “In addition to creating new and interesting ways for artists to use their music on the platforms, Facebook helps artists in being compensated for their work by letting users add their favorite music and play with those features as well. This goes very much in line with our goal to make the music industry more democratic, accessible and transparent.”

Record Union is a preferred artist distributor on Spotify, along with DistroKid, CD Baby and EmuBands.