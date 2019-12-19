Report: Facebook in talks with majors for music videos

Facebook is targeting new licensing deals with majors for music videos, according to a report.

According to Bloomberg, the social media network is looking secure programming that could increase interest in its Watch video platform.

Facebook has been testing music videos in Thailand and India, according to the report. The online giant is said to be in the midst of licensing negotiations with Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and Sony Music.

Facebook has more than two billion monthly users. Labels would likely welcome a major alternative video platform to YouTube, which has long been criticised for creating a ‘value gap’ in terms of royalties.

Current licensing deals only allow users to include songs in the background of videos they post.

After a long spell where Facebook went unlicensed for music, it has upped its activity with labels, publishers and collection societies.