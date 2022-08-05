Resident Advisor's long-running DJ mixes RA Podcast goes live on Apple Music

The RA Podcast series of DJ mixes has launched on Apple Music.

Subscribers to Apple Music now have access to a selection of the RA Podcast archive. The platform enables monetisation of mixes and fair remuneration for DJs, artists and mix suppliers.

Starting in 2006, RA Podcast was one of the first major online DJ mix series, with new mixes available weekly for free. With a catalogue of 800 mixes, the RA Podcast features Four Tet, Jamie Jones, Peggy Gou, Dixon and Steffi.

For the initial Apple Music offering, RA selected 15 prior mixes going all the way back to the first edition with Troy Pierce, as well as others from Dixon, Joy Orbison, Josey Rebelle, Jayda G, Amelie Lens and Honey Dijon.

It's part of Apple Music's month-long focus on dance music during August, including mixes from Ibiza by DJs including Camelphat, David Guetta and Maya Jane Coles, guest-curated playlists (including Joel Corry) and a reveal of the Top 100 most streamed dance songs in the UK.

"Throughout August we’ll be working with hot, new and iconic artists from the underground to the mainstream to deliver some incredible content and showcase the best sets and DJ Mixes from around the world - from Ibiza clubs Ushuaïa & Hï to Resident Advisor and much more," said Kieran Mansfield, major partnerships lead at Apple Music

“Spotlighting mixes from legendary DJs at pivotal moments in their careers, the RA archive of DJ Mixes is an amazing collection spanning over two decades of Dance music,” said Stephen Campbell, Apple Music’s global head of dance and electronic. “With the ongoing demand for quality dance music, we are excited to bring DJ mixes from one of the genre’s most respected names to Apple Music subscribers around the world.”

The mixes contain some hugely seminal moments in individual artist’s careers Kazim Rashid

“RA’s mix back catalogue is one of the most comprehensive sonic archives in existence, covering the last 21 years of dance music around the world,” said Kazim Rashid, RA’s chief brand and creative officer. “We’re pleased to be working with Apple Music to bring this archive to life in a new way, which will create sustained revenue streams for the creators of the mixes utilising Apple Music’s unique proposition.”

In addition to these first 15 mixes, RA and Apple Music will share a new batch of mixes from the archive every month.

“Giving this archive, which continues to grow each week, a new home and a fresh audience is really exciting for us,” added Rashid. “The mixes contain some hugely seminal moments in individual artist’s careers as well as culturally significant milestones for the culture at large.”