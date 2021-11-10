Roblox and Tai Verdes announce exclusive virtual concert

Tai Verdes and the global platform Roblox have announced a virtual concert experience which will premiere on November 13, starting at 7pm BST.

Verdes will be performing his newly released single Let’s Go To Hell, in addition to several other hits as part of the four-song concert on Roblox.

The Tai Verdes Concert Experience was developed by Roblox studio, Melon, a developer on the platform responsible for multiple launch parties including Ava Max, Why Don’t We, Zara Larsson, and KSI.

For the concert, Verdes will be appearing in an avatar form, and will be performing from a Venice Beach-inspired boardwalk on Roblox.

The featured space, open as of today, features the latest technological advancements available to developers, and will be showcasing a live Q&A with Verdes after the first concert performance on Saturday morning.

“Tai Verdes is at the top of his game right now and we are thrilled he’s performing his new single on Roblox,” said Jon Vlassopulos, vice president and global head of music for Roblox. “Roblox has always been about empowering our developer community to build next generation experiences on the platform for the global community to enjoy.”

Melon CEO Devon Thome added: “We thrive on artists’ creativity, and it inspires us to push the boundaries of what our proprietary technology and avatars can do.”

Leading music partnerships, Melon president Josh Neuman also remarked: “We’re thrilled to partner with Roblox to help shape this new medium and re-imagine what music experiences can be.”