Roblox launches Top 100 chart featuring music on the platform

Roblox is launching a Music Top 100 in beta, a new chart for users to discover and engage with the most listened to and adopted music on the platform.

Roblox has become an increasingly important gaming platform for artists and labels to reach a young audience.

The top 100 trending music tracks on Roblox will now be accessible for around 90 million users. The rundown is limited to music that is licensed for the platform, so the chart will feature tracks by partners including DistroKid and production music companies.

The chart is updated daily and built on an algorithm based on playtime (how long users engage with music in a Roblox experience) and adoption (the number of experiences that feature the music).

The chart will feature licensed tracks available on the platform that have an international standard code (ISRC). It will include tracks from Roblox partner distributors including DistroKid, Monstercat, APM, Clippsly and more.

The DistroKid partnership has now rolled out for all eligible artists to participate. Since September 2024, Roblox has already added 180,000 DistroKid tracks to the Creator Store across multiple genres, including electronic, pop, dance, rock, country, hip-hop, and more, and they are available for all creators to add into experiences.

In early 2025, Roblox will improve the Music Top 100 chart to allow users to discover which experiences are using the track, and see other tracks by the same artist. Additionally, it will show a list of the top music tracks on each experience’s details page, highlighting the most played track in an experience.

“We’re excited to continue providing users with a seamless way to explore both trending music and music experiences,” stated a Roblox developer forum post

Over the next few weeks, Roblox will run experiments optimising the charts rankings to ensure a fair and accurate representation of the most engaging and widely adopted music.