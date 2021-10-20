Roblox partners with Insomniac on virtual dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival

Roblox has partnered with electronic music event promoter and producer Insomniac to take the dance music festival Electric Daisy Festival to the metaverse.

Premiering in a new persistent experience dedicated to music and imagination dubbed World Party, EDC Las Vegas 2021 will become the first music festival to be held on Roblox.

As more than 500,000 attendees gather in Under the Electric Sky at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, fans can join the festival in the metaverse from October 23-25, with a virtual pre-show event airing October 22. The World Party space opens today.

Fans will be able to immerse themselves in EDC’s festival stages and areas like CosmicMeadow, CircuitGrounds, Camp EDC, Pixel Forest and more.

Festival fans not in attendance at the physical event will be able to watch and enjoy sets on the virtual stages in the World Party metaverse. Performances will begin on Roblox starting at 4pm PT on October 22 in a limited pre-show, with the majority of EDC sets to begin broadcasting the following day.

The artists themselves will also jump into the metaverse through server hopping and meet and greets inside the World Party experience throughout the festival.

“To partner and create with a metaverse leader like Roblox is an exciting opportunity for Insomniac,” said Pasquale Rotella, founder and CEO of Insomniac. “Bringing people from all over the world together through art and experience is a goal we’re always working hard to achieve, and together with Roblox we are able to expand this into the digital world.

“This experience takes the creativity and inspiration behind EDC and all other festivals and events to new heights. Bringing our vision to life digitally and opening up the wonder and magic of EDC to anyone of any age, no matter where they are. As we say at EDC, ‘All Are Welcome Here’.”

“Roblox continues to be a leader in bringing innovative, immersive music experiences to the metaverse, and we’re thrilled to partner with Insomniac who are the first to build a persistent festival virtual world on the platform where they will host EDC this week, one of the largest music festivals in the world,” said Jon Vlassopulos, VP and global head of music for Roblox. “We are excited to offer more amazing permanent music worlds like this one in the coming months as we continue to help the music industry engage with our global audience in new and unprecedented ways.”

In partnership with Wonder Works Studio, EDC on Roblox will feature five ‘party all-night tents’ inspired by this year’s festival theme with over 50 artists - including Kaskade, Zedd, Alison Wonderland, Louis the Child, DJ Snake, Alan Walker, Phantoms, Wax Motif, Oliver Heldens and Benny Benassi - streaming their performances across virtual stages.

Over 25 unique accessories can be acquired using custom virtual Kandi (popular bracelets traded at festivals) to express individual style.