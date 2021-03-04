Roblox teams with Atlantic on Why Don't We's virtual launch party

Roblox has lined up a virtual event from Why Don’t We on the hugely popular social and gaming platform.

The band will take part in their first Launch Party on the Roblox platform to celebrate their recently released sophomore album, The Good Times And The Bad One. It takes place on Friday, March 5 at 4pm PST/ Saturday March 6 at 12am GMT. Three additional performances are scheduled throughout the weekend.

As it forges more music partnerships, Roblox has so far staged high-profile events with Ava Max and Lil Nas X. The Lil Nas X performances over four shows were attended 33 million times by users on the platform

Created by Atlantic Records in partnership with developer Melon Dev, The Why Don’t We Launch Party brings the band into the 3D virtual world of Roblox. Fans will get to enjoy an exclusive live performance of the band’s most popular songs, shop for limited edition virtual band merchandise (including digital avatars for each band member), play mini games and complete quests prior to the first performance. In addition, the band will host a Q&A after their performance and answer questions from the community.

Roblox’s Jon Vlassopulos, VP, global head of music, is taking part in the gaming panel at the Music Week Tech Summit on March 31.

“At its roots music is a form of communication, a way to connect people, and something artists have missed this past year due to the pandemic,” said Jon Vlassopulos. “We are focused on creating these types of immersive, rich experiences in the Roblox metaverse and are excited to bring the Roblox community the chance to connect with Why Don’t We and enjoy this exclusive show together with friends.”

“Ultimately our goal is to champion the artists, and Roblox helps us do that by giving them an opportunity to connect with fans and promote their music in new ways,” said Paul Sinclair, general manager & EVP, Atlantic Records. “Why Don’t We are crazy talented, and we want to get their music heard by as many fans as possible. With their huge online/social media presence and Roblox’s popularity among their key audience, this partnership is a no-brainer.”

“Having spent so many hours on Roblox, it’s awesome that we get to connect with our fans in this community we know so well,” said Zach Herron of Why Don’t We. “While we’ve missed being on tour and interacting with our fans all over the world, being able to connect in this way is bringing fandom to a whole new level. Literally anyone can join the party, no matter where they are, so we’re excited to see everyone this weekend on Roblox.”

Click here to buy tickets to the virtual Music Week Tech Summit on March 31.