RoEx hires Jason Reed as head of growth and operations

RoEx has appointed Jason Reed to the newly created role of head of growth and operations.

Reed will be tasked with leading growth strategy for RoEX, a tech start-up focusing on AI-driven mixing and mastering. Aimed at creators and rights-holders, RoEx’s flagship product is its multi-track mixing platform, Automix.

As well as developing Automix, Reed’s remit will also include growing B2B partnerships for Tonn, RoEx’s product aimed at accelerating mixing and mastering.

Most recently, Reed served as senior product owner at Roundhouse Trust and has previously worked at Domino as head of technology. His other past positions include global head of marketing and promotions at FUGA, and head of digital at Ministry Of Sound Recordings.

David Ronan, CEO at RoEx said: “We’re really excited that Jason has decided to come work with us and can’t wait to see the positive impact of his vast experience and achievements in the music industry. Considering the milestones we’ve reached in the past year, I’m eagerly looking forward to where Jason’s leadership will take us in the next 12 months. Our team may be small now, but under Jason’s guidance, we’re expanding our vision and impact, one day at a time.”

Jason Reed added: “I'm excited to be joining RoEx to spearhead a new chapter of growth, working within a team that has profound expertise in audio engineering and machine learning research. Intelligent audio production tools such as Automix can serve as collaborators to support and enrich musicians' and producers' creative processes. Our technology aims to give creatives even greater confidence to share their work with a wider audience. There's immense potential for RoEx to achieve this both through our ongoing development of consumer products, and by providing music industry partners with this functionality at scale via our Intelligent Audio Engine, Tonn.”

RoEx has recently grown its band of strategic advisors, with the recruitment of Becky Brook and Scott Simon, who join Elio Quinton and Rich Keller on the team.