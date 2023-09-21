Rolling Stones feature on EA Sports FC24 soundtrack with Top 40 hit Angry

The Rolling Stones have made a chart impact with Angry, the lead single from next month’s hugely-anticipated Hackney Diamonds album.

The track debuted at No.34 – the Stones’ highest-charting single since 2005 – on Friday (September 15) with 8,958 sales (3,151 physical copies, 1,121 downloads and 4,686 from streams), according to the Official Charts Company. As revealed in Alan Jones’ charts analysis, the Top 40 result means that the Rolling Stones are the first act in chart history to have a span of newly-recorded hits spanning 60 years.

It’s also been announced that Angry has also secured a high-profile video game sync for the Rolling Stones. The track is featured in EA Sports FC24 (previously known as the FIFA series).

The soundtrack also features Stormzy, Jack Harlow, Major Lazar, Baby Keem with Kendrick Lamar, Karol G, Ninho (feat. Central Cee), Lovejoy, The Blessed Madonna and Ashnikko, as well as breakout artists including The Last Dinner Party, Obongjayar and KayCyy.

“The premiere of EA SPORTS FC 24 delivers a definitive global soundtrack that builds on innovation and authenticity like never before,” said Steve Schnur, worldwide executive and president of music for Electronic Arts. “We’ve curated a player experience that celebrates diversity and discovery via new music and artists that defies genres, erases borders, creates football culture, and powers football life. It’s the next chapter in The World’s Game, set to music like never before."

The full EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack is now available on Spotify and other streaming platforms.

The Rolling Stones’ album, Hackney Diamonds, is released on October 20.

PHOTO: Mark Seliger