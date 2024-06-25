Rolling Stones join Roblox music hub Beat Galaxy

The Rolling Stones have joined Roblox via the immersive music hub Beat Galaxy.

Created by Universal Music Group in partnership with virtual world developer Supersocial, Beat Galaxy is an immersive setting for users to connect with the band's music.

The Rolling Stones’ takeover in Beat Galaxy features experiences and gameplay surrounding the band's hits, exclusive virtual merchandise and premium avatar items. Users will be able to play a track-runner game featuring Stones songs, compete for prizes and visit a virtual club and social hub.

“Bringing our music to the virtual world of Beat Galaxy is an innovative way to connect with our new and existing fans,” said the Rolling Stones in a statement.

Beat Galaxy on Roblox is designed to become a virtual focal point for a wide range of UMG labels and artist integrations.

“At Universal Music Group, it is our mission to constantly innovate music discovery and rediscovery, while presenting unique opportunities to our artists,” said Alvaro Velilla, senior vice president, new business at UMG. “The Rolling Stones’ entrance to Beat Galaxy is a testament to our inventive approach toward music engagement. We’re excited to reimagine the band’s work through this activation and inspire other artists and labels to explore the potential of virtual spaces for music and fans.”

Supersocial, the developer of Beat Galaxy, has previously worked directly with artists such as Yungblud and Mae Stephens to launch them in the virtual setting.

“We are thrilled to bring one of the most storied rock bands of all time to Roblox,” said Yonatan Raz-Fridman, founder and CEO of Supersocial. “This collaboration not only highlights the versatility of Beat Galaxy, but the continued impact the virtual experience is making for artists, both new and world famous. With the ongoing success of Beat Galaxy, we continue to underscore that artists can engage with fans in new and meaningful ways in the metaverse.”

The Rolling Stones’ takeover builds on the previous success of artist integrations, which have collectively amassed over 84 million impressions from immersive ads on Roblox and 500,000 unique visitors.