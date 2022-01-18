Rosa Martinez appointed director, Spain, of Swiss fintech company Utopia Music

Rosa Martinez will head up the Spanish office of Swiss fintech company Utopia Music.

She will be in charge of setting up and rolling out Utopia’s activities in the country's market, reporting to COO Roberto Neri.

Previously, Martinez (pictured) has worked on the launch of Concerts for Climate for Project Zero, and was European marketing director for AXS, where she created tour marketing campaigns for artists including Taylor Swift, Andrew Bocelli, and Miley Cyrus. She also held executive roles at ticketing companies Ticketmaster and CTS Eventim.

COO Roberto Neri said: “We are very excited about Rosa joining us as a key hire for Utopia Music Spain. Her strong background, reputation, and work ethic will surely help us unlock the true value of music in the region. Plus, her vast experience and knowledge of the British music industry will help us bridge the gap between both territories and open new doors to the global dominance of Spanish Music. We look forward to continuing our expansion and ensuring we deliver ‘Fair Pay for Every Play' on a global scale.’”

Martinez added: “I’m so excited to be joining Utopia and Roberto’s team. I’ve dedicated most of my professional life to unlocking revenue streams for creators and their teams. So, when Roberto invited me to join and shared the company’s vision, I knew 'Fair Pay for Every Play' was something I wanted to be a part of. Plus, it’s a huge honour for me to come back to my country and work for the Spanish market."

Utopia Music was founded in Switzerland in 2016, with a mission to create new revenue streams, consolidate data, and streamline and modernise the ways in which the industry operates.