Royal Blood to play virtual gig for Roblox's Bloxy Awards

Royal Blood are to perform a virtual performance for Roblox.

The duo will perform a three-song virtual concert during the 2021 Bloxy Awards on March 27 at 7pm GMT.

The Bloxy Awards is Roblox’s celebration of the creativity of the Roblox community of creators and players. The concert, produced in collaboration with Warner Records, will mark the first live performance of Royal Blood’s new single Limbo.

Royal Blood’s upcoming performance is the latest in a range of immersive Roblox music experiences, including launch parties, virtual merchandise, games, quizzes, chats, Q&As, and more.

“The creativity of the Roblox community powers the experiences on our platform, and the social connections players make while sharing these experiences are deeply enriched by music,” said Jon Vlassopulos, VP and global head of music for Roblox. “We're thrilled to host Royal Blood as we celebrate the talent of our creators with the greater Roblox community in this immersive, out-of-this-world Metaverse experience.”

“Royal Blood have always been a forward-thinking band and so it is fitting that they play inside Roblox this year and introduce a whole new audience to their incredible sound,” said Phil Christie, president, Warner Records UK.

“We are thrilled to perform virtually in front of the Roblox community,” said Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher of Royal Blood. “This promises to be a real cosmic experience. Strap yourselves in - we look forward to seeing you there.”

The Bloxy Awards experience is open to all and takes attendees through four distinct environments on a voyage across the Roblox Metaverse. Each experience will spotlight multiple category winners, and midway through feature the exclusive virtual performance from Royal Blood in a space-themed concert venue.

After the show premieres on March 27, the Bloxy Awards will replay every hour between March 27 and April 6 inside the Bloxy Awards experience on Roblox.

A full version of the show will also be recorded and uploaded to YouTube 10 days after the first show airs.

Roblox’s Jon Vlassopulos is appearing at the virtual Music Week Tech Summit on March 31.

